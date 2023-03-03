The Alabama Department of Environmental Management conducts more than 2,000 inspections per year at construction sites across Alabama.
“As we have done with the Elkmont Elementary School construction site, we prioritize our inspection efforts based on complaints and sites that have previously been determined to be out of compliance,” Jerome Hand with ADEM said.
ADEM has documented non-compliance at the Elkmont Elementary School site on two occasions during the project and has taken enforcement actions each time to correct the non-compliance.
“Responses to NOVs are specifically tracked by ADEM inspectors, and when the responsible party does not respond in timely manner follow-up inspections are performed and enforcement actions are taken as warranted,” Hand said. “Across Alabama, the majority of construction sites that are inspected are in compliance with the applicable permit requirements. When sites are documented with noncompliance activities it is generally associated with the improper use of best management practices (BMPs).”
According to ADEM, excessive soil and sediment could cause issues for the aquatic organisms in Alabama waterways and, in some cases, could lead to increased costs for municipalities to properly treat the drinking water the waterways supply.
“The Department will remain vigilant in our inspection efforts to ensure this facility operates in compliance with the applicable permit requirements,” Hand said. At this time, the Department is already discussing some enhanced enforcement actions due to the noncompliance documented in our inspections.”
The News Courier requested a statement from Bailey Harris Construction but did not receive one by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.