The Limestone County Commission on Monday held an administrative hearing for Leslie Ramsey, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator who was fired in September by Sheriff Mike Blakely.
The commission, which had its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, adjourned and then went into executive session at 1:30 p.m. to hold the hearing.
Executive sessions are not open to members of the public or press, so it was unknown Monday whether the commission upheld Blakely's decision or overturned it.
Ramsey requested the hearing after her employment was terminated. Her attorney, Philip DeFatta, previously told The News Courier that Blakely's decision was unlawful and Ramsey would appeal the decision.
Ramsey filed suit Jan. 11 against Blakely and LCSO Chief Deputy Fred Sloss. In the lawsuit, she alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sloss and faced retaliation and demotion when she filed a complaint.
LCSO denied Ramsey's claims, which also included allegations of investigators losing equipment and evidence and not being reprimanded. She also alleged other employees received preferential treatment.
Last month, Blakely fired Ramsey, though the Sheriff's Office did not provide cause for her termination. Ramsey had been with the sheriff's office for 15 years and was promoted to investigator in September 2007.
The case is set to go to trial Sept. 7, 2020, unless attorneys agree to a mediation order issued by U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon. The order says if parties choose mediation, it must be completed on or before Dec. 27.
