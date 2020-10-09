Johnny Dwight Terry, a 74-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest died Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Terry, who ADOC said suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions, was transferred to a local hospital Tuesday for additional care after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, according to ADOC officials. Upon admission, he tested positive for the disease. He remained under the care of the local hospital until his passing, officials said.
ADOC has confirmed two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Limestone Correctional Facility, and four staff members have tested positive as of Wednesday.
