The Alabama Department of Labor has disbursed more than $1 billion in COVID-19-related unemployment compensations benefits, said Secretary Fitzgerald Washington on Wednesday.
Washington said the state is paying benefits under all three programs covered in the CARES Act, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
He said benefits have been paid to 237,357 claimants over the period of March 16 through May 18.
Washington said $852,343,140 of the funds were FPUC, which is the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly compensation benefits. He said $22,595,851 represent PUA funds, and $3,344,453 represent PEUC funds.
“ADOL has processed 88% of active COVID-19 related claims, and by doing so, has disbursed more than $1 billion into Alabama’s economy,” said Washington. “Over the past two months, we have paid out more in total unemployment benefits than in the last six years combined.”
“We know there are still claimants who have yet to be paid, or are experiencing issues with their claims, and we continue to work to improve services and get those payments out,” he said, adding the vast majority of claims that haven’t yet been processed are due to the fact that the claimant isn’t filing their weekly certifications, a process required in order to receive benefits each week.
Weekly certifications can be filed online at www.labor.alabama.gov.
