Calhoun Community College is ranked No. 1 in the United States when it comes to awarding degrees in advanced manufacturing, according to Economic Modeling Specialist International, a labor market analytics firm.
The rankings include all community colleges, technical colleges and universities across the country.
Currently, Calhoun has awarded 220 associate of applied science degrees in advanced manufacturing over a one-year period.
John Holley, Calhoun dean for technologies, said the college had a vision more than 10 years ago to develop the best advanced manufacturing program in the region.
Calhoun has surpassed that goal, he said, and now leads the nation in advanced manufacturing.
It all started with a $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor from 2005 to 2008, he said.
Holley said school leaders revamped the curriculum and designed it to meet business and industry needs.
“We are proud of what we have accomplished here at Calhoun Community College,” Holley said. “Our program is respected by area business and industry, and our students have jobs waiting for them as soon as they take off their caps and gowns after graduation. They can make a good living to support a family, and that's what it's all about.”
Calhoun officials said the area has seen an increase in manufacturing, high-tech and defense jobs in recent years, and they are working to prepare students by mirroring what they can expect in the workforce.
For example, students are required to put away all their cellphones, use a time clock and wear uniforms, just as they would on the job.
“We are proud not only to lead the region and the state, but the nation as well, and that's a big deal,” Calhoun Interim President Joe Burke said. “We plan to implement additional work-based learning programs and believe we are positioning ourselves to remain a leader in advanced manufacturing and workforce development.
“We look forward to meeting the challenges and remaining on the forefront of training the workforce for the region.”
