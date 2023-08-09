The city of Athens has 2,100 quarter lots available in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Mayor Ronnie Marks estimates those lots will be enough to accommodate the area for another 5-7 years.
But, with roughly 300 people laid to rest in Athens each year, those numbers suggest a six-foot-deep dilemma in the city’s future.
Now, Athens leaders are developing a master plan for cemetery expansion.
“We are in very early stages of what honestly is a very exciting project,” Marks told The News Courier.
Marks hopes an additional 20,000 gravesites will be created during a 2-to-4 year period.
City leaders have their sights on an additional 25 acres of burial ground to help accomplish this goal. An outside engineering firm has been consulted to oversee the construction of a columbarium and the sitework for new plots.
There are also talks of building a mausoleum, though according to Marks, that may or may not happen.
The mayor shared his vision: “I want a quiet space. A space of reverence. A place where you can come and honor and have the memories of your loved ones that’s not on a four-lane road with traffic. I want this to be built right. I want it to be built, if we can, for the next hopefully 20 years — and I don’t know what that looks like right now.”
Marks said the plan is moving with the requests and demands of the community. There is no waiting list for burial plots or columbarium space at this time.
Marks estimates there are 100 or more unclaimed plots throughout Athens City cemeteries. He stressed the need for heirs of the deceased to claim these plots.
“If there is an heir, and if they step forward, we see if they have any interest in keeping those [plots] for the future or if they are available for the general public,” Marks said.
City officials also could change the current policy of selling only quarter lots, which requires the purchase of two gravesites. They may also amend the ordinance that allows only one interment of remains per burial space.
“If we can address having more than one remains in one gravesite, that will help a good bit,” said Marks. “I’ve had that request for some time, and we are going through with several ordinance changes.”
Marks acknowledged cremation as another solution to cramped cemeteries.
Pastor Clint Coffey of First Christian Church in Athens also supports alternative burial options.
“Biblically, they used tombs, and they would put multiple bodies in a cave. You could even make a case that it was probably a common practice during that time. They didn’t dig a new cave every time someone was buried,” Coffey said of double-interment.
Regarding cremation, Coffey said older generations tend to be much more negative about the process than younger generations.
His own grandmother said she would rather be thrown in a river than cremated, he said.
Coffey said, “The soul returns to God. I don’t place a lot of emphasis on what happens to the body, because eventually we all return to the earth over time.”
Both Marks and Coffey agree that burial is a quality of life issue.
“It’s very timely to bring this to people’s attention because it’s coming. We’re going to have to make decisions about this whether we want to or not, so why not take time to think it through and make a good decision,” said Coffey.
