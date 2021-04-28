The Athens-Limestone County Public Library Foundation has announced the return of the Storybook Stroll through downtown Athens.
Families can visit businesses around The Square starting Friday to enjoy one of three children's books by Peter Reynolds. Books will be changed every two weeks, with the Stroll set to end June 10.
Individual pages of each book will be posted in business windows around The Square. A map of the Storybook Stroll will be posted at Revival, near the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets.
The first book, "The Dot," follows a girl who believes she cannot draw but, with her teacher's help, discovers she's an artist. The book was published in 2003 and has since inspired International Dot Day, a global celebration of creativity in the classroom.
ALCPL Foundation Manager Marcy Nash said they chose Reynolds' books because they have such a positive influence and themes of creativity and self-confidence for readers. Other books that will be featured this year are "Ish," in which a child artist learns the beauty of drawing "ish-ly," and "Say Something," which shares just how powerful one's voice can be.
As families follow the stories around downtown, the ALCPL Foundation encourages them to look beyond the windows of each store to explore and support local, downtown small businesses. At the end of the stroll, there will be a QR code that can be used to register and receive a free ice cream cone from Kreme Delight in Athens.
There will also be packets available with conversation ideas, crafts and other activities related to each book.
For more information about Storybook Stroll, contact ALCPL Foundation Manager Marcy Nash at 256-777-4331, visit alcplfoundation.org/events or email alplfoundation1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.