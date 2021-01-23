Athens Utilities logo

Athens Utilities is experiencing phone provider issues, according to City of Athens and Athens Utilities officials.

For Athens Utilities emergencies or outages (this includes electric, gas, water/wastewater) call 256-777-2121 or email pholland@athens-utilities.com or kdavis@athens-utilities.com at dispatch. 

Athens Police Department has rerouted non-emergency calls to a cellphone. 

City of Athens and Athens Utilities officials ask callers to have patience as the staff works to answer the calls. 

