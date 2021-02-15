Athens Utilities officials said some power outages could continue throughout tonight and into Tuesday.
Power outages are scattered throughout Limestone County and limbs and trees continue to fall, officials said. Linemen are further hampered by the dark and freezing roads.
Depending on the issue, some outages could continue throughout tonight and into tomorrow, officials said.
"Crews are working as quickly as they can while making safety a priority."
Officials said leaving comments on the City's Twitter and Facebook or sending tips to Nixle do not get your address into the dispatch system.
Call 256-232-1440 to report an outage, down lines, or other utility emergencies. Officials said you may have to call more than once as circuits are busy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.