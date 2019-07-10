A heat advisory is in effect for Limestone, Madison, Lauderdale and Morgan counties again today as heat index values between 103 and 107 are possible.
The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.
High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s with dew points in the lower 70s. The high heat and humidity may cause heat-related stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Check up on relatives and neighbors.
Also do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
