The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that a bridge repair in Athens will require rerouting of traffic Tuesday, May 11.
ALDOT said the northbound U.S. 31 bridge over Interstate 65 will be temporarily closed and northbound U.S. 31 traffic traveling to I-65 northbound will be detoured to I-65 southbound, then onto U.S. 72 to I-65 northbound. Signs will be in place to assist motorists, ALDOT said.
Weather permitting, the bridge repair and detour is anticipated to begin about 8 a.m. and conclude by about 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to plan additional travel time or use alternate routes.
