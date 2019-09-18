The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for all 67 Alabama counties until rainfall is received, according to a press release.
“Current drought conditions and persistent high temperatures have combined to create a high probability of fuel ignition and an atmosphere favorable for wildfires,” the release said.
The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, released Sept. 12, did not show Limestone County under drought conditions. Counties in northeast, central and southeastern Alabama were experiencing abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. A handful of counties, in central and southeastern Alabama, are in severe drought.
In the last 30 days, AFC wildland firefighters have battled 192 wildfires burning approximately 2,221 acres of land across the state. This number includes three fires that were over 100 acres in Bullock, Choctaw and Wilcox counties, as well as one that was approximately 500 acres in Mobile County.
“Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the Commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve, if possible,” the release said. “While under the fire danger advisory, all necessary safety precautions should be exercised when doing any type of burning. As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit.”
