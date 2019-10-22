A statewide fire alert issued in late September has been lifted, State Forester Rick Oates announced Tuesday.
Scattered rainfall over most of the state during the past week alleviated the state’s wildfire threat, and the Alabama Forestry Commission has resumed issuing permits for outdoor burning.
“Local volunteer fire departments are great partners to the Alabama Forestry Commission during times of high fire occurrence, so we want to thank all the VFDs that have worked alongside our agency’s wildland firefighters over the past few weeks,” said John Goff, director of AFC's Forest Protection Division.
Since the first of October, the AFC has responded to 247 wildfires burning approximately 2,283 acres across Alabama. In September, the agency recorded 472 wildfires that scorched over 6,000 acres.
The AFC urges anyone conducting outdoor burning to follow safety recommendations such as not leaving a fire unattended until it is out, having the necessary equipment and personnel to control the fire, and having a garden hose or other water supply on hand for smaller debris burns.
To report a wildfire, call 800-392-5679.
