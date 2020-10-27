A former Limestone County Community Corrections officer is accused of using his job to solicit sex from participants in the program, according to the state attorney general's office.
James Michael "Mike" Hardaway, 61, of Elkmont, was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Limestone County grand jury on three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of prohibited acts of custodial sexual misconduct. Alabama AG Steve Marshall said the indictment specifically charges Hardaway with "engaging in sexual conduct with three different victims who were in the custody of the Limestone County Community Corrections program while he was an officer of that program," as well as "using his position as a public employee of the (LCCCP) to solicit or receive sexual services from these three victims."
Court records list Hardaway as being an assistant director of the program when the incidents occurred. Limestone County confirmed Hardaway retired Oct. 1, 2019.
Marshall said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Redstone Arsenal Police Department assisted special agents with the AG's office in Hardaway's arrest. Hardaway was booked at the Limestone County Jail, then released on $90,000 bond.
