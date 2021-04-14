Several million dollars in federal funds are on their way to Athens and Limestone County as part of the latest coronavirus relief package, and state and local officials say they are working to ensure the money is spent in the best way possible.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and leaders from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and the Alabama League of Municipalities released a joint statement Tuesday in which they reminded public officials to follow Alabama's ethics law when making decisions about how to spend the funds, which totals nearly $4 billion for the state. About $1.8 billion is anticipated to go directly to city and county governments and school boards, Marshall said.
"This unprecedented amount of federal funds to be directed to Alabama local governments, in particular, could present the possibility of costly legal mistakes if officials are not well versed in the state ethics law," he said.
To that end, the ACCA and ALM have each voiced their intent to work with local governments to ensure the money is spent ethically and wisely. ACCA Executive Director Sonny Brasfield said it is partnering with counties for a statewide approach to emphasize ethical responsibilities and identify projects that will transform the communities within them.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the commission is looking forward to the partnership and making "a plan for current needs and future needs that will best benefit Limestone County."
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said Athens could get more than $5 million from the American Rescue Plan, and city officials are already working on a priority list of needs for the city.
"We're happy to get it, but it can go pretty fast," he said. "... We're in the middle right now of our master development plan. We're meeting with members of the community and department heads in the next week or two and ... this fits in good timing with that."
Officials are also working to determine exactly which priorities the funds can be spent on, he said. ALM Executive Director Greg Cochran encouraged municipalities to "be mindful and intentional" when considering the legal parameters for the funds and their distribution, noting "municipalities have a duty to seek out programs and resources that will be transformational now and in the future."
"Don't ever forget that the dollars you're spending are not yours; those belong to the taxpayers," Marshall added.
