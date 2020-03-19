Wednesday on the online shopping site eBay, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois, was trying to sell a four-pack of Lysol disinfectant spray for $105, plus $12.80 expedited shipping.
That works out to a whopping $26.25 per can, plus shipping.
In North Alabama, the same 19-ounce can has been selling within the past 30 days for $5.99 per can at Target, $5.48 at Walmart and $5.85 at Dollar General.
Under Alabama law, the eBay case would be considered price gouging, and the seller could face a $1,000 fine for each incident.
Although Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall recently warned businesses and individuals against price gouging, some Limestone County residents have expressed concern about possible price gouging in the area. One complained about the price of toilet paper; the other about the price of disinfectant.
It is against state law to price gouge after an emergency declaration has been issued, which Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did Friday, March 13. Those who engage in such practices will be held accountable, Marshall said.
State law
What constitutes an unconscionable price is not specifically set forth in state law, but a price that is 25% or more above the average price charged in the same area within the past 30 days is a prima facie case (one accepted as correct until proved otherwise) of unconscionable pricing. The only exception is when a price increase can be attributed to a reasonable cost of doing business, Marshall said.
The penalty for price gouging is a fine of up to $1,000 per violation. Those found to have willfully and continuously violated the law may be prohibited from doing business in Alabama, according to the attorney general.
In the eBay case, lowering the cost of the Lysol four-pack could make the sale allowable under Alabama law.
Sold out
The main problem for North Alabama shoppers right now is finding the products they need.
On Monday, it was difficult to find Lysol disinfectant spray online because many sellers had sold out but planned to restock. Some stores with a physical presence in North Alabama, like Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Staples and others, were sold out or short on certain products but planned to restock.
Experts suggest consumers contact the stores they frequent and ask if the products they need are available. If not, they should ask when the products will be restocked or look elsewhere.
Be flexible
In the meantime, instead of breaking down and buying a $29 can of Lysol spray online, residents can visit cdc.gov and research other methods of disinfection provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, make sure the product you typically use or want to use is actually effective in killing new coronavirus, or COVID-19. Visit epa.gov for a list of products approved by the Environmental Protection Agency as effective against COVID-19. Just find the EPA number on the back of the product in question and check it against the list.
If the product doesn't have an EPA number or isn't on the EPA list, it is not proven to be effective against COVID-19.
Even if the product is on the EPA list, the EPA advises it won't be effective in fighting the virus unless the user follows the package directions. Experts say consumers often use too little product or fail to allow the product to stand long enough to kill the virus or bacteria in question.
Report gouging
Consumers and officials can report alleged fraud or price gouging to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection by calling toll-free 1-800-392-5658, by visiting the AG's website at www.ago.alabama.gov or by writing to the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection, 501 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36130.
