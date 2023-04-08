Students at Athens High School and Athens Renaissance School participated in the 4-H Extension’s “Your Money, Your Life” event on Thursday, which aims to teach students financial literacy by giving them a scenario with a salary and life expenses that they have to budget for.
170 students completed the program.
“We hope it’s a little eye opening for these students to see when they get out what it’s actually going to look like to buy a house versus rent a house, transportation, if they have children, taxes all that stuff that they need to know that they might not get with general classes,” Missy Greenhaw said. “It’s kind of eye opening for them, and they seem to enjoy it.”
Stephanie Gerstman represented the Redstone Federal Credit Union at the event and guided students in picking out a suitable phone.
“I think it’s really eye opening for them because they don’t think about how every streaming service they have costs $15 or $20 a month. Being able to come here and see a real life scenario kind of helps them decide that maybe they want to change what career they’re looking at,” Gerstman said.
