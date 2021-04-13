Do you enjoy jazz paired with Italian cuisine or movie soundtrack-inspired concert music in an open setting? If the answer is yes to either, then the Athens High School Golden Eagle Marching Band has an event for you.
The AHS jazz band will host its annual Jazz & Red Velvet dinner event beginning 6 p.m. April 23. Then at 7 p.m. May 7, the concert band will be presenting “A Night at the Movies.” Both events will take place in the school's courtyard.
“We have 75 tickets available for the Jazz & Red Velvet dinner,” AHS Band Director Ty Parker said. “That's how many we are allowed to sell due to COVID-19. Tickets went on sale (Monday).”
Tickets are $25 for individuals and $40 per couple. Parker said Sweet Thymes will be catering an Italian-themed dinner, and the jazz band will play about 14 selections.
“It's an annual event that lots of parents and family want to come to,” Parker said. “This is the first in-person concert we've been able to do all year.”
Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/AHSjazzdinner and are expected to go quickly.
Parker said the AHS concert band has prepared several selections with a movie theme for the May concert. He said the goal is for the concert to have a "drive-in theater" feel to it.
That event will be free to the public, with visitors encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
“We have five selections, each involving several songs, from things like Disney and Pixar,” Parker said. “We may have a few others. We are trying to prepare as much as we can, but the students are not able to rehearse as much because of COVID-19. We are trying to do our best for the community and the students.”
As musicians and performers, it is exciting for the AHS band to finally get a chance to play a dedicated event for an audience, he said. So far, high school bands have been mostly relegated to playing at football games and not much else this school year.
Parker said one of his colleagues described musicians as being members of the “practicing arts” instead of the performing arts over the past year, as most events have been canceled due to the pandemic.
“It's hard to motivate the students when there is not a performance,” he said. “They will finally get to use their talents and enjoy making music for an audience. We are very thankful for (Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth) Patton and the central office for their support and letting us have concerts. We are excited to perform.”
The Jazz & Red Velvet dinner and "A Night at the Movies" will follow social-distancing guidelines.
