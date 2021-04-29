Athens High School senior Elisabeth Elgin became interested in engineering after taking a robotics class in middle school, but after seeing the projects a classmate was working on during her freshman year at AHS, she decided to take up computer science and coding as a sophomore.
It was while applying for a different computer science award that she came across the Governor's App Challenge, a statewide computer programming competition for Alabama students across different grades.
According to the competition's website, the goal of the challenge is to allow more students to gain recognition for their mastery and application of computer programming and design.
Elgin had submitted an app to the challenge in the past and decided to enter the competition again this cycle. She said her mother, who had been to the state conference involving the challenge in the past, told her that educational apps tend to do well in the competition.
“'Hamilton' had just come out on Disney Plus,” Elgin said. “It was the first time I watched it, and I really liked it. My mother told me they like educational apps, so I decided to take something I liked and turn it into something historical and engaging.”
Thus the idea for the app “Examilton” was born. Elgin decided to take the popular historical musical and find “cool and interesting facts you wouldn't find in a boring old history book” and turn them into an interactive and interesting quiz game where people could learn about the Founding Fathers.
“I started in October and finished in February,” Elgin said. “It was pretty hard. I spent a good chunk of Christmas break working on it and in between classes. Any free time I had, I dedicated to the app.”
Elgin said she used a coding language called C# (C-sharp), one she had never used before, to put together Examilton. She said she had to teach herself how to use the code language using YouTube tutorials and forums.
Elgin's teacher, Kristin Black, said her pupil showed great perseverance in putting the app together.
“She did all of the animations and music herself,” Black said.
Elgin said she had a lot of issues with questions and animations that took “problem solving and searching” to fix before finishing the app.
As part of the competition, Elgin had to put together a written explanation of the app as well as a video showing how it worked.
“There were finalists for each of the districts, and she won the district for the high school group,” Black said. “Then, at the computer science summit, they announce the winners.”
Due to COVID-19, this year's summit was held online. The statewide winners were unveiled as part of the closing ceremony, and Elgin was watching the stream when it was announced she had been selected as the top of the high school division.
“It was really exciting,” she said. “I was sitting there staring at the screen, like, 'Did this really just happen?'”
“I was so proud of her,” Black said.
Elgin said she plans on pursuing degrees in graphic design and computer science as she continues her education at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.
