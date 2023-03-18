The Athens High School Scholars' Bowl team will head to their state and national tournaments in April and May.
"We are currently fundraising for our trip to Nationals. If you would like to make a donation to help offset their travel and tournament costs, please visit acs-k12.org/scholarsbowl. Contact angela.wagner@acs-k12.org if you have any questions. We thank you for your support," Scholars' Bowl Sponsor Dr. Angela Wagner said.
The state tournament will take place on April 14, while national will be from May 26-28.
"Redemption for state. We competed a couple years ago for state. It came to down to the final question, and we lost. AHS has never been invited to Nationals, and it is an honor for the team to represent the great students and staff at AHS," Wagner said. "Several team members are seniors, so it would also make for an amazing end to their high school years."
In preparation, the team will continue to practice as a whole group and as individuals within specialty areas.
