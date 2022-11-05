Avery Paysinger and Katrina Wiggins of Athens High School were recently elected as Vice Presidents of the Southern Association of Student Councils.
SASC is an association of fifteen southeastern states that provide student leaders and advisors with opportunities to make a difference in their schools and communities.
Athens High School Student Council Association, as SASC Vice President, will assist the SASC President school in hosting the 2023 Annual Conference. Avery and Katrina will also facilitate informative workshops related to leadership and community service.
Katrina Wiggins
To be elected to serve as SASC Vice President along with my Co-Vice President, Avery Paysinger, is a honor. I am proud to be able to represent Athens High School and help other students throughout the south grow as leaders in a program that has helped me do the same. I am thankful for this opportunity God has granted me with and look forward to fulfilling the position to the best of my ability.
In this position, Avery and I are responsible for assisting our President School, Chapin, in hosting the conference next year. We also will be providing and facilitating leadership workshops for all students during the conference.
Avery Paysinger
It is such an honor to serve as the Vice President of the Southern Association of Student Councils, along with Katrina Wiggins. This is really an extension of the work the Athens High Student Council hopes to do in our school and community. It’s important for us to be the student voice in how Athens moves forward. Becoming better leaders is an important element for our future and having the opportunity to work at the regional level will grant us with many lessons. Katrina and I set that goal last year and with the help of our sponsor, our fellow Student council members, and our school we were able to accomplish this.
We will work diligently all year long in preparation for our annual conference, alongside our Presidents. In this role, we will be facilitating the workshops that occur at the conference, speaking, and overall will be there in assistance to the Presidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.