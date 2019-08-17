A Limestone County commissioner's plea to postpone a board appointment fell on deaf ears Friday, much to the disappointment of the commissioner making the request.
Commissioner Ben Harrison asked the commission to delay its reappointment of Brian Johnstone to the Pryor Field Airport Authority. Harrison said his decision to postpone the appointment wasn't personal, but believed it would be best for commissioners to take more than two days to research board appointments before voting on them.
Harrison's motion to postpone the appointment died for a lack of a second. Commissioners ultimately approved the resolution to reappoint Johnstone by a vote of 3-1.
The first time Harrison became aware of the request to reappoint Johnstone was at Wednesday's work session. Because commissioners will be at an Association of County Commissions of Alabama conference next week, the meeting was moved from Monday to Friday. Harrison said the short turnaround didn't give him enough time to find out information about the appointment or the candidate.
“Johnstone may be the right guy for this, but I don't know,” he said. “There are a lot of issues, and I needed time to see what's going on.”
Harrison explained a letter from the Airport Authority requested the county's appointment be placed on the Sept. 11 work session and on the Sept. 16 meeting agenda.
“I think history has proven me right on (Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority) appointments,” Harrison said. “Any time a commissioner asks for extra time, you need to give it to him. I would do the same for any of y'all.”
The current members of the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority board, plus a former board member, are embroiled in a long-running civil lawsuit filed by two former LCWSA managers. The LCWSA has $86 million in debt.
Following the meeting, District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said he didn't see a reason to postpone Johnstone's reappointment because Harrison didn't request the action be delayed at Wednesday's work session and because the Airport Authority had requested Johnstone's reappointment.
“The people deserve a fully-formed decision, and in the interest of transparency,” Harrison said after the meeting. “In the multitude of councilors, there is safety. The board should be a cross-check on management. We need management's input, but we need to make sure there are proper cross-checks.”
Other business
In other business Friday, the commission:
• Approved a resolution committing to a partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau;
• Approved an agreement with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama Inc. to continue providing an on-site juvenile court liaison for 40 hours per week beginning Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020, at a cost of $58,905 annually;
• Authorized Chairman Collin Daly to execute a Federal Aviation Administration grant agreement in the amount of $585,699 to repair a runway at Pryor Field Regional Airport;
• Awarded bids for liquid asphalt, printing business license mail notices and license commission mail notices;
• Awarded a bid of $300,000 to Brad Slater Construction for improvements to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency building;
• Hired Kandace Wilson has a corrections officer, pending drug screening;
• Hired Caleb Ryan as a deputy, pending drug screening;
• Hired Ethan Wilson and Charles McGraw as part-time laborers in District 2, pending drug screenings;
• Hired Caleb King as a grounds keeper/campground attendant for parks and recreation, pending a drug screening;
• Transferred Hunter Gatlin from temporary employment to full-time;
• Hired Serendia Baugh as a full-time van driver for the Council in Aging, pending drug screening;
• Gave preliminary approval to Heritage Woods, a 32-lot major subdivision on the south side of Branch Road in District 2;
• Set a public hearing for Sept. 16 to hear comments related to vacating a portion of Hampton Lane in District 3; and
• Set a public hearing for Sept. 16 to hear comments related to vacating a portion of Buzzard Roost Road in District 4.
The commission will meet again at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, for a work session at the Washington Street annex.
