On Friday, fourth and fifth grade students from Athens Intermediate School enjoyed the first Talent and Art Showcase since 2020.
"This began as an annual tradition before the pandemic to showcase and highlight the varied talents of our amazing Athens City students while raising funds for AIS Fine Arts, and is now in its fourth year," Allison Pigg said. "Hosted by AIS Music and Art specialists, Mrs. Allison Pigg and Ms. Ashley Sams, the talent show is offered to students as a creative outlet that lets them shine outside of the scope of the regular academics offered during the school day."
The showcase included 26 unique acts and a non-juried student art gallery.
"The solo and group acts included singing, student-choreographed dancing, yo-yo and rubix cube specialties, and comedy that was each introduced by fellow student hosts and supported by a student backstage crew," Pigg said.
Students began preparing for the Showcase as early as January.
"Students are introduced to the audition process early January and attend after school rehearsals in February to prepare," Pigg said. "This year was unique due to our stormy weather last week, leaving the students only one afternoon to prepare, but the results were worthy of weeks of preparation."
The showcase served as an opportunity for every student to feel validated.
"Since the show is a talent showcase, it is intentional that no awards were given, rather the experience and applause being the winning element-meaning all 48 students walked away feeling the confidence of a job well done," Pigg said.
"I am so proud of our staff and their support for the students and Ms. Sams and Mrs. Pigg with their willingness to help during the show," AIS Principal Cindy Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.