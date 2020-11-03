Athens Intermediate School students witnessed a moment Friday that is sure to be talked about around the halls for days to come. The whole student body saw Principal Cindy Davis commit an act of PDA, or porcine display of affection, with a character who is a real animal during a celebration on campus at the end of the school day.
It all started with a fundraising effort to raise the money to build an outdoor basketball court and restock the science lab at the school.
Students were told if they managed to raise a certain amount of money, Davis would be required to kiss a pig as their reward.
“These kids raised $35,000,” Davis said. “I'm not really sure who came up with kissing a pig as a reward idea. I don't think I was in that meeting. I actually thought we set a goal they couldn't beat.”
But beat the goal the students did, so Limestone County Sheriff's Office rolled up to the school with a pig in their care so Davis could hold up her end of the bargain.
The kids took a break from an outdoor party hosted by the school to watch Davis as she entered the cage with “Deputy Hog” and gave him a quick smooch on the shoulder. Many of the kids chanted for Davis to repeat the process with her mask off, but Davis decided against it on the grounds of upholding social distancing and face covering guidelines.
“The hair was stiffer than I expected,” Davis said.
When asked how he felt about the kiss, Deputy Hog was unable to comment, seemingly rendered speechless.
Davis said the amount of money raised by her students is “impressive” and shows just how much the community loves their schools.
“We have a great gym facility inside but we don't have a lot of spaces to play outside,” she said. “The outdoor basketball court will give them one more surface to play on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.