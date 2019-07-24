Alabama 4-H is facing a problem some organizations would love to have: it's too popular.
More than 52,000 students are 4-H members, with about 22,000 attending the annual science school and more than 1,200 attending an overnight camp last year. Limestone County alone accounts for more than 3,000 4-H'ers and 16% of 4-H's state ambassadors.
Those numbers could be higher, but the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana, built in 1980, has been at capacity for some time. This means hundreds of students who could benefit from the facility's outdoors activities, leadership programs and other education opportunities are instead left on a waiting list.
"We've outgrown the space," said Seth Tuttle, a development officer with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, overseeing Alabama 4-H. "... In youth development, it's really hard to have to say 'no' to a kid. It's hard to say, 'No, we're at capacity for our overnight summer camp.'"
In an effort to end the waiting lists and allow for Alabama 4-H to reach more youth, Alabama 4-H Foundation board members met and approved a four-phase expansion plan:
• Acquire land. This phase was completed recently thanks to Alabama Power, which gifted 108 acres at a value of $4 million to the center;
• Expand the dining area and kitchen. The current facility seats 185 diners, split between corporate visitors and children. A new facility would double the seating area while providing a corporate dining area in a separate building.
It would also provide for a larger, more efficient kitchen. As it stands, kitchen staff are forced to serve children in rounds, with some kids eating a meal two hours before or after their campmates;
• Establish an Alabama 4-H Fund for Excellence, to be used as "an unrestricted, discretionary resource" to launch special initiatives, provide scholarship support and strengthen 4-H programs; and
• Construct new dormitories. In addition to overnight youth camp and survival school, expanding the dormitories would allow for more rental opportunities and parental involvement, effectively paying for itself over time.
However, the rest of the campaign has an estimated price tag of $9.9 million. Tuttle met Tuesday with area leaders and legislators to discuss the ways Limestone County could contribute.
"We want those students to be able to go out and succeed at whatever they want to be exposed to," Tuttle said. "We want those opportunities to flourish."
The Dekko Foundation recently proposed a match opportunity of up to $50,000 for the Alabama 4-H Foundation. To qualify, the funds had to be donated by Limestone County residents and leaders.
So far, Tuttle said, the county has raised $16,000.
"They really want to see us put some commitment and some skin in the game within the constituency of Limestone County, (and) I love a challenge," Tuttle said.
Construction on the dining area and kitchen expansion could begin as early as November, he said.
Anyone willing to donate or who knows a person or business which might be willing to help the cause is asked to contact Tuttle at 334-750-7087 or sethtuttle@auburn.edu. Because the Alabama 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations are tax-deductible.
4-H in Limestone
In addition to providing more state ambassadors than any other Alabama county, Limestone County consistently provides award-winning 4-H members.
4-H'er Hannah Enskat won first place in the 2018 National 4-H Egg Demonstration. Enskat had to prepare an egg dish from start to finish and give an oral presentation on the poultry and egg industry to a panel of industry experts.
That same year, 4-H'er Madison Richter, a home-schooled student in Limestone County, made her second trip to the national conference in three years for the Chicken Que division. She won third place, having previously won a second-place award in the Turkey Que division.
This year, Zoë Nye won first place in the Egg Demonstration at the state level and will participate in the national competition in November. Alexis Steele placed second.
The following Limestone County 4-H'ers also won awards at this year's state competitions: Sydney Pressnell placed second in Poultry Que, the senior-level Avian Bowl team won first place and the junior-level team won third place.
A team of Limestone County students tasked with determining if livestock was best for meat or breeding won at state, too, as did a poultry judging team.
Tuttle said participation in Limestone County 4-H rose about 20% from 2018 to 2019, praising the Limestone County Extension office for its efforts in reaching out to kids in the county. About 200 to 400 students participate in Limestone's 4-H County Round-Up each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.