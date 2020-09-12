The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Reed Contracting will begin resurfacing Alabama 20 between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65 in Decatur on Sunday night.
Work on the 2.7-mile, $1,158,040 project will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, Sunday through Thursday nights, according to Seth Burkett, North Region public information officer with ALDOT.
Motorists are advised to expect single-lane closures, Burkett said. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.
Paving is anticipated to be complete this fall, Burkett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.