With the Nov. 8 election results now certified, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to enact the 10 statewide amendments and the 2022 Constitution of Alabama into effect.
“I am constantly proud to live in a democracy where citizens vote to let their voices be heard. Today, as we have certified our general election results, including the 10 statewide constitutional amendments and our streamlined state constitution, I would again like to thank the people of Alabama for coming out to the polls and casting their votes," Gov. Ivey said.
She went on to say, "I am also beyond grateful for their confidence and support. We have a lot of work left to do, but I am confident that Alabama’s best days are still ahead.”
Alabama Amendment 1
Alabama Amendment 1 allows denial of bail for offenses enumerated by State Legislature Amendment
Amendment 1 puts Aniah’s Law into effect. The law denies bail to individuals charged with the following offenses: murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual torture, first-degree domestic violence, first-degree human trafficking, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, first-degree robbery, terrorism, and aggravated child abuse.
Under this law, individuals charged with one of the aforementioned charges could be denied bail “if the prosecuting attorney proves by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably ensure the defendant’s appearance in court or protect the safety of the community or any person.”
The law also states “rules governing the admissibility of evidence would not apply in pretrial detention hearings and all evidence would be received and recorded by the court. The defendant’s testimony would not be admissible in any other criminal proceeding against the defendant.
A judge would need to enter an order denying bail within 48 hours after the pretrial hearing. The judge would be required to make a written statement of facts and findings and a statement of the reason bail was denied.”
Alabama Amendment 2
This amendment allows local governments to award funds designated for broadband infrastructure to public or private entities who provide broadband infrastructure.
The granting of funds by a county or municipality to a private entity must be approved at a public meeting held by the appropriate county or municipality.
Alabama Amendment 3
The amendment requires notice to victim’s family for commutation or reprieve of death sentences.
Senate Bill 196 was passed unanimously by the Alabama Senate in February 2022. The bill was then passed by the Alabama House in April 2022. The amendment requires the governor to provide notice to the attorney general and make reasonable efforts to notify a designated family member of a victim before commuting or reprieving a death sentence.
The amendment also states that a failure to provide notice would void the reprieve or commutation of the death sentence, thus allowing the attorney general and Alabama Supreme Court to seek a new execution order.
Alabama Amendment 4
This amendment requires that any legislation changing the conduct of a general election be implemented at least six months prior to that general election.
Alabama Amendment 5
The amendment removes orphans’ business from Probate Court jurisdiction.
Senate Bill 68 was passed unanimously by the Alabama Senate in February 2021 and by the Alabama House in April 2021. The amendment removes the business of orphans from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. Probate courts would still be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
Alabama Amendment 6
This amendment authorizes certain cities to use special property tax revenue to pay for capital improvements directly.
The amendment authorizes certain cities that were previously authorized to pass a special property tax to pay for bonds or other forms of debt to fund capital improvements to instead use the tax revenue to pay for capital improvements directly and to validate previous such use.
Alabama Amendment 7
This constitutional amendment was supported by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, which said that a constitutional amendment was needed to allow counties to use the designated ARPA funding for broadband expansion because the state constitution prohibits local governments from using funds to provide a thing of value to a private entity.
Alabama Amendment 8
This amendment states that certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in Shelby County will be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission.
Alabama Amendment 9
This event states that certain privately owned sewage treatment plants in the Town of Lake View in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties will be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission.
Alabama Amendment 10
This amendment properly organizes the amendments in the state constitution.
