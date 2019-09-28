Funeral service for Edward Hicks Jr., 43, will be noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, Athens. Peoples Funeral Home officiating. Visitation one hour before funeral time. Burial in Oak Grove Church cemetery.
Barbara Jean Hodges, 75, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born Saturday, March 25, 1944, she was the daughter of Robert Mason Pullum and Gracie Johnson Pullum. She lived here all her life and was a member of Hollands Gin Church of Christ.…
Shirley Ann Dollar Steelman, 76, of Athens, died Tuesday at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Friday at Spry. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Dennis Scott Pattillo passed away Sunday at Vanderbilt. Funeral will be 3 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home. Greg Lauderback officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at McConnell. Burial in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
