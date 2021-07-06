The 2021 Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is scheduled to open Thursday at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
The exhibit is a traveling juried art show that displays artwork created by students throughout Alabama who have visual impairments, blindness, and/or deaf-blindness.
The show, which is free and open to the public, will be displayed through Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the Walking Gallery of the ACA.
The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama has been hosted by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Vision Science Research Center and Education Outreach Module for more than 20 years. The show travels throughout Alabama to eight museums over the course of the year.
ACA officials said children who participate in the show use various media to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces. The arts are included in the students’ academic curriculum in areas such as the development of communication skills utilizing visual and tactical abilities, math, science, reading, and leisure-time activities.
Officials said this year’s exhibit will feature 31 unique pieces of art that can be purchased for a donation starting at $100. The funds collected help with the costs of framing, the opening reception, scholarships and summer workshops.
The Alabama Center for the Arts is open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. until noon Fridays.
About the ACA
The Alabama Center for the Arts is an art center and degree program, which continues a long-standing collaborative academic effort between Athens State University and Calhoun Community College. The center serves as a model of academic institutional cooperation for the state.
