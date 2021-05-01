FILE - In this Thursday, June 25, 2015 file photo, Part of a Confederate battle flag is displayed on an elevator in the Alabama Capitol as part of the state seal in Montgomery, Ala. Keith Jackson, an African American law enforcement officer, who is now retired, said for nearly 30 years he wore on his uniform the flag of the Confederacy. It was the same flag that flew when the state fought to keep his parents in segregated schools and the flag that white students would carry during fights at his older brother’s high school.