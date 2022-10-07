Birmingham, Ala. – The Alabama Folklife Association, a broad banded organization founded to document, preserve, present, and promote folkways of Alabama, announced today the launch of the third episode in their new podcast series – Alabama Folk.
Alabama Folk serves as AFA’s first podcast in the organization’s history and features Alabama artists and makers known for passing down traditions practiced for generations. Airing across six consecutive Tuesdays, the podcast will be live on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from Sept. 20 – Oct. 25, with new episodes airing each week.
“I am thrilled to launch this podcast and to share the rich folklife of Alabama,” said Emily Blejwas, executive director of the AFA and host of Alabama Folk. “There are so many intriguing traditions that have been passed down for generations. Alabama’s diverse span of cultures and communities is truly stunning.”
In its third week, Alabama Folk showcases under-documented cultures and traditions in Alabama, including those of immigrant communities. Featured artists and makers are diverse in race, culture, gender, art form, and geography.
The episode, entitled Lindo y Querido: The Gift of Mexican Dance, features Maria Williams, who has taught traditional Mexican dances to generations of children in Mobile. In light of Hispanic Heritage Month, Williams explains how music, dance, and colorful dresses are intrinsic to life in Mexico, and reflects on the unifying power of dance and its ability to instill confidence, identity, pride, freedom, and generosity in her students.
Though some children are nervous when first learning, “once they get on that stage, it’s like they’re beaming,” said Williams. “Like light comes upon them and they want to do what they’re doing for the people. They’re really enjoying it and they want to share it. You can see it in their countenance that it brings joy and also peace to themselves.”
The podcast series features all Alabama music, largely recorded by the AFA over decades. Tied to episode themes, the music breaks present African American spirituals, boogie and blues, old time fiddle, Indigenous stomp dancing, Mariachi, and Salavan, among others. Sound editing and mixing was performed by Matt Whitson of Alabama Public Television.
“Alabama Folk emphasizes the vastness of folklife,” added Blejwas. “Alabama folklife is certainly quilts, pottery, and basketry, but it’s also piñatas, stomp dances, and heirloom seeds. We hope this series will inspire listeners to examine the folklife in their own families and communities and to share their stories with us.”
For more information on Alabama Folk or to listen to the newest episode, visit here. For more information on the Alabama Folklife Association, visit alabamafolklife.org.
