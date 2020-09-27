HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Inmates in one Alabama county jail will no longer get their mail in the usual manner beginning next month.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office, in a news release, said it's moving to digitize incoming mail, including letters, cards and photographs. The mail will be scanned into the commissary system and delivered to inmates in digital form only, al.com reported.
Inmates will have access to their personal mail through a kiosk inside the housing areas.
After the mail is scanned and delivered to the inmates, the Madison County Detention Facility will retain the items for a week from the date received, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Kevin Turner said the change is prompted by the threat from COVID-19, and to keep inmates from receiving drugs or “dangerous substances” through the mail system. Books and magazines are not affected by the change.
“By offering this service, we hope to provide an extra barrier for those seeking to send illegal drugs and other contraband into our jail facility,” Turner said. “This mail process is a proactive response to ensure the health and safety of the jail staff and inmates of the jail. We believe that this will enhance our security tremendously.”
Several law enforcement agencies have adopted the practice of scanning mail and delivering it digitally to inmates including Shawnee County, Kansas; Walton County, Florida and Sangamon County, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.