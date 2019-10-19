An Alabama lawmaker believes a heavily traveled road in his district has been neglected by the Alabama Department of Transportation, and he wants the state to act quickly to improve it.
Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, wants to see the remainder of Alabama 53 widened from Old Railroad Bed Road to Interstate 65. He said widening the road would not only improve traffic flow, but it would also make it safer for drivers.
“This project easily goes back to the 1960s when (ALDOT) started acquiring rights of way,” said Whitt, a Harvest resident who has become an outspoken advocate on the project. “I personally attended the ribbon cutting in 1996 when (then Gov.) Fob James said the widening of 53 to Interstate 65 was imminent.”
Whitt claims the road is among the top 12 of the most traveled two-lane roads in the state. He has another study that claims it’s ranked seventh.
As the Huntsville area continues to grow, Whitt said, the need for a widened Alabama 53 will grow with it. He believes it’s only a matter of time before it becomes a primary route for drivers from Huntsville to I-65.
“It would reduce pressure on (Interstate) 565 and encourage economic development,” he said, when asked about the benefits of completing the widening project. “It just seems like it’s been out of sight and out of mind for so long.”
Whitt said the road needs to be widened, but ALDOT needs to look at making significant safety improvements to a number of dangerous intersections. The intersection of Alabama 53 and Pinedale Road has been the scene of multiple serious crashes over the years.
Last month, two people were killed in a multivehicle crash at the intersection. In January 2017, two people were killed in a crash at the intersection.
There are other issues with the road as it travels through the town of Ardmore, especially at the downtown railroad overpass. There is a dip under the overpass that floods regularly. During February’s torrential rains, at least one car was submerged up to its roof.
“It’s always been a danger,” said Daryl Sammet, Limestone County’s District 1 commissioner, of Alabama 53. “I thought (the widening project) was a go years ago, but it fell through.”
Sammet said he often hears from Ardmore residents asking him when the county will improve the road. However, it’s not the county’s road to repair.
The commission is taking a step in support of the project, though. At the Oct. 15 commission work session, Sammet asked his fellow commissioners to co-sign a letter supporting Whitt’s efforts.
“(Whitt’s) got good cause to be frustrated,” Sammet said, adding the commission might also consider passing a resolution supporting Alabama 53 improvements.
Whitt said he’s currently collecting letters of support from local leaders, government officials, fire departments and concerned citizens. He said Madison County’s legislative delegation is also preparing a letter he intends to deliver to ALDOT Director John Cooper and Gov. Kay Ivey.
“We’ll have a sit-down with them and tell them about our concerns,” Whitt said.
Not off the books
ALDOT Spokesman Seth Burkett said improving capacity on Alabama 53 remains a priority for the region. However, he explained, it involves multiple projects competing for limited funding with projects on more than a dozen other two-lane routes with higher traffic volumes.
The four-laning of the road has happened in sections as opposed to one fell swoop. Several years ago, the road was four-laned from Research Park Boulevard to Taurus Drive, just north of Jeff Road.
Burkett said another project, this one to five-lane about a mile of Alabama 53 from Taurus Drive north to Harvest Road, is scheduled for construction in late 2023. He added most of the right of way for the project has been acquired, and construction costs are estimated at $10 million.
This is the most heavily traveled section of the two-lane segment, Burkett said, with a 2018 average daily traffic count of more than 17,000 vehicles per day. That number includes both directions over a 24-hour period.
Two subsequent projects to four-lane another eight miles of Alabama 53 are estimated to cost nearly $70 million, including right-of-way purchases. Those projects will stretch from Harvest Road to Old Railroad Bed Road and from Old Railroad Bed to Pulaski Pike.
Burkett said Alabama 53 between Harvest Road and Old Railroad Bed Road serves more than 13,000 vehicles a day. Meanwhile, the section running through Ardmore carries only 7,000 to 8,000 vehicles per day.
When asked about improving safety measures, Burkett said adding lanes would improve capacity but wouldn’t necessarily improve safety. He pointed out ALDOT recently installed supplemental signal heads at the intersection of Alabama 53 and Old Railroad Bed Road.
“They were added to help increase the conspicuity of the signal in an effort to cut down on red light-running crashes,” he said. “We will continue to work to address any issues we identify, but there is nothing ALDOT can do from an engineering standpoint that will substitute for safe driving on the part of motorists.”
Moving forward
Whitt said he recognizes ALDOT has challenges and funding priorities change, but he was disappointed to find out the completion of Alabama 53 was not on the five-year plan. He added ALDOT needs to work quickly to improve Alabama 53 north of Old Railroad Bed Road.
“We’ve got to remember Redstone Arsenal put this as a top priority for them as an evacuation route,” he said. “This project has been promised, but I won’t believe anything ALDOT promises until I see dirt being moved.”
Residents who would like to offer comments or support for the project are asked to email Whitt at Andy.Whitt@alhouse.gov or write to him at P.O. Box 306, Harvest, AL 35749.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.