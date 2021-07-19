MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend, police said.
Orlando Harriell, 35, was arrested in the killing of Jeremiah Chappell, news outlets reported. The boy was taken to a hospital on Saturday and died of his injuries.
Authorities didn't release any information about what happened, and it wasn't clear whether there was a relationship between Harriell and the youth.
Court records weren't available Monday to show whether the man had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
