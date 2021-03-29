The drummer of the Alabama Shakes was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly violating conditions of his probation.

Steven William Johnson, 36, was indicted on charges of willful torture/abuse of a child and booked into the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $21,500. An arraignment date is set for April 7.

Johnson pleaded guilty to violating a domestic violence protective order in March 2020 in Limestone County, records show. He received a suspended sentence of one year in jail with 24 months on probation.

The Alabama Shakes have been on hiatus since 2018.

