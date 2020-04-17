Some normalcy might be returning to Alabama soon if the state approves recommendations that the Alabama Small Business Commission made Friday for reopening the state in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The commission released the first phase of its plan Friday, with Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announcing businesses that the commission recommends be reopened. The plan would have to be approved by the state before it can be put into action.
Businesses currently closed that could be reopened immediately include retail stores that sell furniture, clothing, shoes, sporting goods and books; jewelry stores; restaurants; close-contact services such as barbershops, tattoo parlors and hair, nail, tanning and waxing salons; and child care services.
Businesses recommended for reopening May 1 include all nonessential medical practices, such as oral surgery, dental, physical therapy and optometry; gaming facilities; exercise facilities; museums; and planetariums. The commission recommends Alabama beaches reopen May 1.
The commission's final recommendation was to resume playing youth sports on May 11.
Once reopened, the commission recommends retail businesses operate at a limited capacity, have checkout lines clearly marked and have sanitation stations at doors and exits.
The commission recommends restaurants reopen for dine-in services at a limited capacity, with six guests per table and tables spaced 6 feet apart. Commissioners recommended close-contact services reopen with employees wearing masks and without customers in waiting areas.
Facilities such as race tracks, casinos, bingo halls and planetariums are recommended to open at 35% capacity and take each employee's temperature before they enter. Beaches are recommended to reopen May 1 for activities such as walking, running and fishing. Ainsworth said the state would work with mayors and sheriffs to enforce the continued practice of social distancing at the beach.
Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement she has sent the report to the executive committee of the Coronavirus Task Force.
“I know they will begin looking at these suggestions and start plugging them in, where appropriate, as we weigh all our options about opening up the economy,” Ivey said.
The governor also said she would receive reports from Alabama's seven members of Congress and feedback from the mayors of the state's 10 largest cities.
“No good idea will be tossed aside,” Ivey said. “But even as we look at every way we can to reopen the economy, we're going to need to continue to maintain social distancing and other health measures to ensure the virus doesn't flare up again.”
Alabama has seen more than 4,500 cases of the new coronavirus and at least 96 deaths. Ivey said opening the state won't be a quick process, and procedures need to be in place to make sure cases don't spike once things begin to reopen.
“Consistent with what we've been saying all along, (President Donald Trump) made it clear that the return to 'normal' won't be a quick or simple process,” Ivey said. “We will need to see declining cases and stronger testing — over at least 14 days — to make certain we don't see a return in the spike up of the infection.”
Locally, Athens-Limestone Hospital announced new hours for the fever and flu clinic at Waddell Center Family Medicine. Due to the decrease in patients, the clinic will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 902 W. Washington St.
The clinic will also resume sick and well patient appointments. Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. The COVID-19 hotline remains open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 256-262-6188.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.