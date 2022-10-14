AlaHealth is proud to expand maternity services with the Nurse-Family Partnership program to help address health equity in Alabama. With their own Nurse-Family Partnership personal nurse, expectant mothers will get the support, advice and resources needed during their pregnancy and when their baby arrives.
This free program is now available to first-time expectant mothers who are pregnant 28 weeks or less and who meet the income eligibility requirements. It is offered in seven Alabama counties including Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.
“We care about Alabamians and want to improve the healthcare of our state’s most at-risk populations,” said Presley Rebman, Executive Director, AlaHealth.
Specially educated nurses work closely with first-time expectant mothers, starting early in the pregnancy and continuing through the child’s second birthday. The program’s mission is to positively transform the lives of vulnerable babies, mothers and families.
“The recent addition of this service being covered by the Alabama Medicaid Agency enabled us to expand our services," Rebman said. "We are honored to offer this program that gives new mothers peace of mind during their pregnancy journey while helping improve maternal and early childhood outcomes in our state.”
For more information and to register please call 855-288-8192.
