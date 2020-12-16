Caleb McConnell of Innovative Realty Solutions was recently named Athens-Limestone Association of Realtors Realtor of the Year.
ALAR Realtor of the Year
Obituaries
Debbie McElyea Blakely, 70, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her son's residence. There will be a 2 p.m. memorial service Sunday at Tanner High School. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, in Tanner Gym. Spry Funeral Home is directing. Mrs. Blakely was born October 4, 19…
Beverly Jo Vincent, 63, of Athens, Alabama, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-1:45 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home.
Johnny Wayne Richardson, 64, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehab. Mr. Richardson was born December 27, 1955, to Henry Erskin Richardson and Montene Bessie Kennedy Richardson. Mr. Richardson is survived by his son James Richardson (Lee Ann); granddaug…
Jamie Stoddard, 4/28/1971 - 12/13/2020. In grief and heartache, we are shaken to our core. Jamie Stoddard you are truly loved and deeply blessed, and we are the better because of it. Your forever love shown for your children, Cara, Ryan, Jake and Trevor. Your forever love shown for your brot…
Graveside service for Wallace Williams, of California, is noon Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at David's Temple Church cemetery in Tanner, with Peoples Funeral Home directing. Public viewing at the funeral home from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday.
