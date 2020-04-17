Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.