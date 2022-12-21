MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Transportation is warning Alabamians to prepare for possible dangerous road conditions as an arctic cold front moves across the state Thursday and Friday. The arrival Thursday night of precipitation and plunging temperatures, especially in the northern two-thirds of Alabama, could cause ALDOT’s pre-treatment and response treatment efforts on roads and bridges to be minimally effective.
Based on current forecasts, ALDOT anticipates the precipitation and sustained sub-freezing temperatures to be a challenge in much of north Alabama. These conditions will limit the types and amounts of pre-treatments that can be applied ahead of the cold front, and notably, may affect the effectiveness of pre-treatment and response efforts. In the areas where the most severe impacts are expected, pre-treatment of state, U.S. and interstate highways and bridges began on Wednesday morning and will continue through Thursday afternoon. ALDOT crews will be prepared to respond with ongoing treatment efforts of those roads and bridges as the arctic blast and precipitation arrives.
In areas impacted by precipitation and freezing temperatures, travel should be avoided if possible until conditions improve. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution, check road conditions before departing and allow for increased travel times.
Following any winter weather event, ALDOT crews focus first on interstates and heavily traveled state routes and specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews are prepared to work around the clock in an effort to address adverse travel conditions. Fallen trees, broken tree limbs and downed power lines can also block roadways. ALDOT and other first responders will have crews working to remove debris on state, U.S. and interstate routes, so drive with extra care and attention to surroundings.
Motorists needing information on road conditions in Alabama should look to local news media and go to ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, as well as following ALGOtraffic on Twitter. Motorists should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle. The public is encouraged to check with their local county or municipality for conditions on county and local roadways.
Appropriate driving speeds are determined based on road conditions, which on wet or icy roads should be slower than the posted speed limit. Motorists should slow down and, when able, move over when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel and emergency vehicles at work.
You can find additional safety tips online:
• Plan your route and check the weather forecast before you head out.
• Make sure your vehicle is in good working order, with adequate tire tread and
proper fluid levels.
• Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including jumper cables, blankets, extra
warm clothing, non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, and a cell phone charger.
• Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
• Increase your following distance to account for slippery roads.
• Avoid using cruise control in slippery conditions.
• Use your headlights to increase visibility and be seen by other drivers.
Don’t let winter weather catch you off guard. Plan ahead and stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather Service in your area for the latest weather information.
