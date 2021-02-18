The Alabama Department of Transportation continues working to clear routes in Limestone County following an all-hands response during last night's storm, according to a release.
All primary four-lane highways, including U.S. 72 and U.S. 31, should have at least one lane passable in each direction. Additional lanes will be cleared today if possible.
Interstate travel lanes have been plowed and are passable, according to ALDOT. Additional clearing is being done on ramps and shoulders.
ALDOT warns that sub-freezing temperatures tonight will likely cause residual moisture and runoff on pavements to refreeze into black ice, a transparent layer that can be difficult for motorists to detect in advance. ALDOT crews will be working tonight to treat ice as needed.
If traveling, beware of hazardous conditions and reduce speed as conditions dictate. Slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT or other road maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work.
County
Limestone County Commission crews have also been hard at work all day clearing primary routes in the county. Commission Chairman Collin Daly reminds citizens that Limestone County remains under a travel advisory and urging them to stay off the roads if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.