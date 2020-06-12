The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Thursday the widening and resurfacing project for Interstate 565 in Limestone County will begin Sunday night.
According to ALDOT, the effort will cost $14.3 million and is the first major project funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
“Reed Contracting of Huntsville will resurface more than 7 miles of I-565 from just west of Exit 1 (Interstate 65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road) after widening some sections of roadway to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction,” ALDOT said in a release.
ALDOT said lanes with remain open during the day, but travel delays are possible at night.
“Initial work items expected to take place during June will include nighttime (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.) work to set concrete barriers and shift traffic lanes on the eastbound roadway,” according to the release. “This will be followed by daytime work to widen the eastbound roadway, primarily in the area of Exit 2 (Mooresville Road). Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during widening.”
The project is expected to take over a year to complete, with Reed Contracting being incentivized to complete the undertaking by Dec. 17, 2021. They will receive $25,000 per day the project is completed ahead of the deadline, up to maximum of 50 days and $1.25 million.
“Work zone signs are already in place,” ALDOT said. “Please observe reduced speed limits and beware of lane shifts and construction equipment, vehicles or personnel entering the road.”
Also per ALDOT, the new ramps on I-565 eastbound in Madison will be striped Friday.
“Expect a single-lane closure east of Exit 9 (Wall Triana Highway in Madison) between 9 a.m. and
3 p.m..” ALDOT said.
