The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all southbound traffic on Interstate 65 between Interstate 565 and Athens will be detoured to the Exit 347 (Huntsville-Brownsferry Road) beginning 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 through Friday, July 30.
Southbound traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville-Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to Interstate 65 southbound while contractor Miller & Miller installs bridge girders to widen the overpass.
The left lane of the southbound roadway will be closed while the detour is in place.
Expect delays and plan accordingly.
Miller & Miller is currently working on a $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project to widen the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road overpass.
