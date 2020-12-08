Motorists traveling Interstate 565E between Interstate 65 and County Line Road should expect some delays Wednesday due to the restriping of the eastbound lanes.
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the contractor on the I-565 widening and resurfacing project in Limestone County will be shifting traffic and restriping lanes just west of County Line Road.
The eastbound lanes will be restriped from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists should expect single-lane closures and delays during this time, ALDOT said in a press release.
Reed Contracting is widening and resurfacing more than seven miles of I-565 from just west of Exit 1 (Interstate 65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road) to expand the interstate to three travel lanes in each direction. The project is funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
