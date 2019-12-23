With more than 100 million Americans expected to travel this week by vehicle, travelers should anticipate busy interstates and highways in Alabama.
AAA predicts 115.6 million Americans will travel for Christmas, with an estimated 104.8 million traveling by vehicle. That represents a 3.9% increase over 2018, AAA said.
Those traveling in Alabama are being advised by the Alabama Department of Transportation to allow for extra time on the road and to drive sober. Drivers won't, however, encounter temporary lane closures on interstates between 6 a.m. Christmas Eve through 6 a.m. Thursday. There will also be no lane closures between noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, through 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
“Safety is in the hand of drivers, as they are out enjoying their holiday celebrations,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can wreck your holiday and have serious consequences that continue long past the new year.”
Green also urged drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts. State law now requires all occupants in a vehicle to buckle up.
“People are almost seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver who causes the crash is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as shown in the Alabama 2018 Crash Facts publication,” said a press release from ALDOT. “Surviving a crash is more likely when wearing a seat belt. The latest statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60% of people killed on Alabama highways were not wearing seat belts.”
Alabama drivers can receive updated traffic information by visiting www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO app. ALDOT reminds drivers they should never use mobile devices while operating a vehicle.
Gas prices
If you need to gas up before heading out this week, expect lower gas prices at the pump. The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.26 on Monday, according to AAA Alabama. Gas prices in the Huntsville area have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Gas prices in Athens on Monday ranged from $2.18 at Murphy USA to $2.28 at the Exxon on Kelli Drive.
