The Alabama Department of Transportation expects an increase in the amount of traffic traveling interstates over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
In order to help promote safety of travelers and roadside construction workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a release from ALDOT.
ALDOT said automotive officials predict a 60% increase in the number of travelers this weekend over last year due to decreasing COVID-19 restrictions.
“With increased traffic on the road, it’s especially important to allow extra time for travel and extra room between vehicles,” said Allison Green, the Drive Safe Alabama coordinator for ALDOT. “If traffic slows suddenly, you have time to brake without crashing. Aggressively changing lanes will not get you to your destination any faster, and it’s a dangerous move that can lead to a crash and ruin holiday fun for you and those around you.”
ALDOT listed the following safety tips to help keep travelers safe this holiday weekend:
• Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. The latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that more than 50% of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt;
• Slow down. Speeding is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads; and
• Keep right, except to pass. Drivers on Alabama interstates must travel in the right lane. Drivers are not allowed to be in the left lane for more than 1.5 miles unless the driver is passing another vehicle. There are exceptions for road hazards, traffic congestion and moving over for emergency response vehicles.
Visit the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page for more driving safety tips.
“ALDOT encourages drivers to travel safely to their holiday destinations by not exceeding the speed limit, buckling up and eliminating distractions,” the agency said in the release.
