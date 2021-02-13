The Alabama Department of Transportation continues to monitor weather forecasts as the department prepares for potentially icy conditions on roadways this weekend.
Current forecasts indicate the strongest possibility is late Sunday through early Tuesday. Seth Burkett, public information officer for ALDOT's North Region, said snow and ice equipment is being prepared and crews will be ready to mobilize as needed.
Burkett said rainy weather ahead of the ice will limit ALDOT's ability to pretreat highways effectively, but interstates, bridges and areas on major routes prone to icing will be prioritized.
"These routes will also be top priorities for treatment and clearing following winter weather," Burkett said.
Motorists are advised to monitor weather reports and adjust travel plans accordingly. The National Weather Service has predicted a chance of rain, possibly freezing rain, before mid-afternoon today. Temperatures were expected to stay in the 30s in Limestone County, with the chance of freezing rain returning between 2 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
The rest of Sunday is expected to remain cloudy with a greater chance of rain and wind chill values between 20 and 30 degrees. The freezing rain could return Sunday night as temperatures drop to around 25 degrees in Limestone, and the chance of precipitation Monday is around 60%. NWS said it's possible the rain will be mixed with snow.
If icy conditions do appear, ALDOT encourages motorists to avoid travel except for emergencies and to reduce speed as conditions dictate. Small crews will work overnight in affected districts to scout roads, monitor conditions and spot-treat icy patches.
