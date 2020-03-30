Drivers should exercise caution along Alabama 53 in the Ardmore area today while resurfacing begins on a 5.5-mile portion of the highway, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced.
ALDOT said Reed Construction will resurface Alabama 53 from Ed White Road/Coggins Road near the Madison County line to the Alabama 251/Sixth Street intersection in Ardmore.
"Please drive with caution in the work zone," ALDOT said in a statement. "Expect single-lane closures, with traffic controlled by flaggers, from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily."
ALDOT expects the $1.3-million project to be completed in early summer.
