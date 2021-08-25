The Alabama Department of Transportation is inviting the public to give input on its draft Public Involvement Plan for Statewide Transportation Planning.
The purpose of the plan is to implement effective ways for ALDOT to gather information from the public about their transportation needs. The plan will be on ALDOT's website, and all comments must be received before Oct. 4.
ALDOT said in a release that its goal is involvement and comment from a diverse group of people whose input and viewpoints can "provide valuable insight during the planning of ALDOT projects." Comments on the plan will be used to help direct how ALDOT works with communities and incorporates public input in the transportation decision-making process.
Visit https://bit.ly/ALDOTpubliccomment for more information.
