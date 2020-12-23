The Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from 6 a.m. Thursday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. For the New Year's holiday, there will be no temporary lane closures from noon Thursday, Dec. 31, until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
ALDOT officials said they are limiting road work and lane closures for the safety of the traveling public, road construction workers and maintenance workers.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain and temperatures to go down to near freezing for some parts of Alabama today, officials said. Drivers should use caution, as the potential exists for some slick spots due to the freezing of any residual water on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses, officials said.
Alabama rest areas and welcome centers are open to the public. ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set by state and local agencies.
“Traffic volumes during the holidays are expected to be lower than last year’s volumes as more people stay home to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “However, the consequences of risky driving behaviors remain for those on the roads.”
People are seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver who causes the crash is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as shown in the Alabama 2019 Crash Facts publication, according to ALDOT.
Surviving a crash is more likely when wearing a seat belt, officials said. The latest statistics from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60 percent of people killed on Alabama highways were not wearing seat belts.
ALDOT encourages drivers to remember three key ways to arrive safely:
• Always designate a sober driver;
• Wear a seat belt; and
• Follow the speed limit.
Traffic and road conditions
Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
